Piper Jaffray Reiterates $62.00 Price Target for Continental Resources (CLR)

Piper Jaffray set a $62.00 price objective on Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.57 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.94.

CLR stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22,118.98, a PE ratio of 115.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 99,028 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,977,147.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $560,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 156,909 shares of company stock worth $7,846,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,973,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,487,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,798,000 after buying an additional 748,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 986,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after buying an additional 351,930 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $17,509,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 788,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after buying an additional 301,698 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

