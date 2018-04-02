PiplCoin Trading 101.3% Higher Over Last Week (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One PiplCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $82,390.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 101.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00692736 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000483 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00040893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00176077 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029127 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s launch date was August 22nd, 2017. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

