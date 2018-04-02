Pirate Blocks (SKULL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $42.00

Pirate Blocks (CURRENCY:SKULL) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Pirate Blocks has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of Pirate Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Blocks has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Pirate Blocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00693253 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00177373 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00038543 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029518 BTC.

Pirate Blocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Pirate Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Blocks must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

