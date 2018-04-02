Pivotal Research Lowers Alphabet (GOOG) Price Target to $1,040.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,172.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morningstar reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,086.89.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,031.79 on Monday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $817.02 and a 52 week high of $1,186.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $716,870.19, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $32.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.36 EPS.

Alphabet announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.21, for a total transaction of $4,260,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,231.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.99, for a total value of $12,500,884.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,765.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,709 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,301. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,047,000. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pivotal Research Lowers Alphabet (GOOG) Price Target to $1,040.00” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/pivotal-research-lowers-alphabet-goog-price-target-to-1040-00.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.