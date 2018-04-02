PIVX (PIVX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.01 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.80 or 0.00053119 BTC on exchanges including Bisq, YoBit, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. PIVX has a market cap of $212.66 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001306 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003934 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000755 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. PIVX’s total supply is 55,899,809 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a privacy focused cryptocurrency, currently in the PoS stage. PIVX uses the updated PoS 2.0 protocol and is based on Bitcoin core 0.10.x code base. It uses a network of masternodes for transparent decentralized governance and increased privacy. “

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bisq, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Upbit, Coinroom and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.