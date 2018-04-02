Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Roth Capital set a $41.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $11,418,000 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $115,312,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $81,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Planet Fitness by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,611,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,370,000 after purchasing an additional 902,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Planet Fitness by 39.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,136,000 after purchasing an additional 419,093 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Planet Fitness by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 611,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 300,664 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness (PLNT) traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 726,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,776.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.11 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 52.97% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/planet-fitness-inc-plnt-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.