Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Platform Specialty Products Corporation is a producer of high technology specialty chemical products as well as technical services. The company serves electronics, metal and plastic plating, graphic arts, and offshore oil production and drilling industries. Platform Specialty Products Corporation is headquartered in Miami, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAH. ValuEngine cut Platform Specialty Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Platform Specialty Products in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of NYSE:PAH opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,773.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Platform Specialty Products has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $14.82.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.56 million. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Platform Specialty Products by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Platform Specialty Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Platform Specialty Products by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 445,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 324,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions.

