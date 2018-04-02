Playags (AGS) versus Boyd Gaming (BYD) Financial Comparison

Playags (NYSE: AGS) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Boyd Gaming pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Playags does not pay a dividend. Boyd Gaming pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Playags and Boyd Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playags 0 1 4 0 2.80 Boyd Gaming 0 6 10 0 2.63

Playags currently has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. Boyd Gaming has a consensus target price of $35.53, indicating a potential upside of 13.74%. Given Boyd Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boyd Gaming is more favorable than Playags.

Profitability

This table compares Playags and Boyd Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playags N/A N/A N/A Boyd Gaming 7.94% 11.47% 2.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Playags and Boyd Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playags $211.96 million 3.77 -$45.10 million ($1.94) -11.70 Boyd Gaming $2.38 billion 1.47 $189.19 million $1.03 30.33

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Playags. Playags is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.8% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Playags on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Playags Company Profile

PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of EGMs and other products and services for the gaming industry. The Company is focused on supplying electronic gaming machines (EGMs), including slot machines, video bingo machines, and other electronic gaming devices, to the Native American gaming market. Its product line-up to include Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos permitted to operate Class III EGMs, table game products and interactive products. The Company’s EGM segment delivers on several EGM cabinets, including ICON, Orion, and Big Red/Colossal Diamonds. It has also developed a new Latin-style bingo cabinet called ALORA, which is used in select international markets, including the Philippines and Brazil.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operated 24 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. It owns and operates a travel agency and a captive insurance company that underwrites travel-related insurance, each located in Hawaii. The Company’s Las Vegas Locals segment includes properties, such as Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, The Orleans Hotel and Casino, and Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall. The Downtown Las Vegas segment includes three properties, such as California Hotel and Casino Fremont Hotel and Casino and Main Street Station Casino, Brewery and Hotel Street Station. Its Midwest and South segment’s properties include Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino, Diamond Jo Dubuque, Diamond Jo Worth, Kansas Star Casino, Amelia Belle Casino and Evangeline Downs.

