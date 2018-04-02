Plug Power (PLUG) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Plug Power earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.1919824036889 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 93.76% and a negative net margin of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

