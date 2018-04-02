Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.25 Million

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Po.et has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One Po.et token can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, OEX and COSS. Po.et has a total market cap of $56.30 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003024 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00692469 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014438 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000450 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00037250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00160205 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029877 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,256,920,162 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and smple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, OEX, EtherDelta, Binance and Kucoin. It is not possible to purchase Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

