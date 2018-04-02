PokeCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00 (POKE)

PokeCoin (CURRENCY:POKE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, PokeCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PokeCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of PokeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PokeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00697964 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00174486 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037780 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029822 BTC.

PokeCoin Profile

PokeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pokemoncoindev.

Buying and Selling PokeCoin

PokeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy PokeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PokeCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PokeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

