Polaris Industries (PII) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.14.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $114.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7,221.46, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $77.91 and a 12 month high of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PII shares. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $119.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Polaris Industries from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.50.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/polaris-industries-pii-updates-fy18-earnings-guidance.html.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.