POLY AI (AI) Trading 89.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

POLY AI (CURRENCY:AI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, POLY AI has traded up 89.5% against the dollar. POLY AI has a total market cap of $1,431.00 and approximately $2,633.00 worth of POLY AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POLY AI token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get POLY AI alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00696438 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00179980 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038491 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029599 BTC.

About POLY AI

POLY AI was first traded on October 30th, 2017. POLY AI’s total supply is 29,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,281,981 tokens. POLY AI’s official Twitter account is @poly_network. The official website for POLY AI is polynetwork.org.

POLY AI Token Trading

POLY AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is not presently possible to buy POLY AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POLY AI must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POLY AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for POLY AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLY AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.