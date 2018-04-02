Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $432.54 million and $1.01 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for $11.69 or 0.00168732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, HitBTC, Kucoin and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003104 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00700162 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000491 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00168193 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030437 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,004,027 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Radar Relay, OKEx, Token Store, Binance, Mercatox, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Populous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.