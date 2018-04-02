Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Price

News articles about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have trended positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.1730945621256 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BIP stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.29. 178,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,706. The company has a market cap of $14,386.70, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $46.88.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.00 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 1.95%. equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 124.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank set a $46.75 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $46.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $47.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-brookfield-infrastructure-partners-bip-stock-price-updated.html.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company’s segments include utilities, transport, energy, communications infrastructure and other. The utilities segment consists of regulated businesses, including regulated distribution (electricity and natural gas connections), electricity transmission and a regulated terminal (coal export terminal).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.