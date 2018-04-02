Amedica (AMDA) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Amedica (NASDAQ:AMDA) has been trending positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amedica earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.9416761108844 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AMDA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,679. The firm has a market cap of $4.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -1.12. Amedica has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amedica in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amedica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Amedica Company Profile

Amedica Corporation is a commercial biomaterial company. The Company is a vertically integrated silicon nitride orthopedic medical device manufacturer. It is focused on using its silicon nitride ceramic technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell a range of medical devices. It is also engaged in developing wear- and corrosion-resistant implant components for hip and knee arthroplasty.

