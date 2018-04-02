Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Universal Logistics (ULH) Share Price

Media stories about Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Logistics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.888900417547 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ULH stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $20.95. 988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,110. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.29, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

ULH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-universal-logistics-ulh-share-price.html.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.