Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ellington Financial (EFC) Share Price

News articles about Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) have trended positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ellington Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.7218254857021 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several brokerages have commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.78. 12,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,655. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $465.68, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 million. analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,550,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.85%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC is a specialty finance company that acquires and manages mortgage-related and other financial assets. The Company’s targeted assets include residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), backed by loans for which the principal and interest payments are not guaranteed by a United States Government agency or a United States Government-sponsored entity, collectively referred to as non-Agency RMBS; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government agency or the United States government-sponsored entity (Agency RMBS); consumer loans and asset-backed securities (ABS) backed by consumer loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt; residential mortgage loans; collateralized loan obligations (CLOs); corporate debt and equity, including distressed debt and equity, and mortgage-related derivatives.

