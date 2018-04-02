News articles about PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port (NASDAQ:PRN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2831343783883 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

PRN traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208. PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/powershares-dynamic-indls-sec-port-prn-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

PowerShares Dynamic Indls Sec Port Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

