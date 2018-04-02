Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,479 Shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,479 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.33% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II worth $24,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 767.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $46.97 on Monday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $49.36.

