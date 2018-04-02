Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Preferred Bank (PFBC) Share Price

News stories about Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Preferred Bank earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.208155909056 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $67.65. The company has a market cap of $846.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.37 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 16.69%. research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management.

