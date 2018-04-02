Presearch (PRE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $19,058.00

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Presearch token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002404 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. Presearch has a total market cap of $26.27 million and approximately $19,058.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Presearch Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premium is a lite version of Bitcoin using scrypt as a Proof of Work algorithm similar to Litecoin, except the total supply is considerably lower – only 20 million coins. Premium is coin designed to offer cryptocurrency an entrance into the premium and bespoke products industry in the United Kingdom. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

