Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,366 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Brands were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Prestige Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get Prestige Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Brands from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Prestige Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Prestige Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered Prestige Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Prestige Brands has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1,788.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $270.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Prestige Brands had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 38.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Brands will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,545.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William P’pool bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $679,575 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/prestige-brands-holdings-inc-pbh-shares-sold-by-clark-capital-management-group-inc-updated-updated.html.

Prestige Brands Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.