Primas (PST) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.23 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $485,559.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002035 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Lbank. Over the last week, Primas has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003263 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00694063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00177504 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00038232 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas’ genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,200,000 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial. The official website for Primas is primas.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank and Gate.io. It is not possible to purchase Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

