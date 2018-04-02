Primo Water (PRMW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Primo Water (NASDAQ: PRMW):

3/13/2018 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2018 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

3/6/2018 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2018 – Primo Water was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2018 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2018 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Primo Water Co. (PRMW) traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.52. 244,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,317. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.85, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.19.

In other Primo Water news, insider Camden Partners Strategic Fund sold 58,383 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $721,030.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Warnock sold 33,226 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $411,005.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,192.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,526 shares of company stock worth $1,155,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Primo Water by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation (Primo) provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers).

