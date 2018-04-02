Principal Exchange-Traded Funds Principal EDGE Active Income ETF (YLD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Principal Exchange-Traded Funds Principal EDGE Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1432 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

YLD stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285. Principal Exchange-Traded Funds Principal EDGE Active Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

