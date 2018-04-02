Privatix Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,658.00 (CRYPTO:PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. Privatix has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $5,658.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00022344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, YoBit, EtherDelta and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003055 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00695652 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000460 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00165670 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit, Mercatox and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

