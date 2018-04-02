Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $401,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.88 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

Shares of PG opened at $79.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199,865.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

