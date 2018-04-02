Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,900 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8,711.3% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 26,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after buying an additional 26,584,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 74.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,389,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,710,000 after buying an additional 5,278,359 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,244.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,500,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,226,000 after buying an additional 4,165,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,730,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,688,000 after buying an additional 4,066,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 60,483.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,392,000 after buying an additional 2,419,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $255,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

Shares of PG stock opened at $79.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $199,865.19, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

