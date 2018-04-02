Profund Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 79,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 35.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $58.68 on Monday. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $6,511.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. First American Financial had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

