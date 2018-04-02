CyrusOne (CONE) Position Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in CyrusOne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in CyrusOne by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim set a $65.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

In other news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 11,465 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $566,256.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,665.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE opened at $51.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,952.42, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.48 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for nearly 1,000 customers, including 197 Fortune 1000 companies.

