Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) received a $15.00 target price from stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

PGNX stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $542.06, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.12. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 436.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. research analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 218,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s pipeline includes therapeutic agents designed to target cancer (AZEDRA and 1095); prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (1404 and PyL), and imaging analysis tools.

