Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is developing innovative medicines for oncology, with a pipeline that includes several product candidates in later-stage clinical development. Progenics’ first-in-class PSMA-targeted technology platform for prostate cancer includes an antibody drug conjugate therapeutic in a two-cohort phase 2 clinical trial and a small molecule imaging agent that has completed patient dosing in a phase 2 trial. Among other assets in its pipeline of targeted radiotherapy and molecular imaging compounds is Azedra(TM), an ultra-orphan radiotherapy candidate also in a phase 2 study under an SPA. Progenics’ first commercial product, Relistor(R) (methylnaltrexone bromide) for opioid-induced constipation, is partnered with and marketed by Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGNX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price objective on Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNX opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.30% and a negative net margin of 436.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 218,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s pipeline includes therapeutic agents designed to target cancer (AZEDRA and 1095); prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (1404 and PyL), and imaging analysis tools.

