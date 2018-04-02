William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Prologis worth $17,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 28.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Prologis by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,271,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,020 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $243,129.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,465 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $903,917.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $6,373.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

PLD opened at $62.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33,577.07, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $67.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 63.11%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.33%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

