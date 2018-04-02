Propy (PRO) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Propy token can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00011042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC, Livecoin and Huobi. During the last week, Propy has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $13.42 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00697907 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00179538 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00038206 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029746 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,441,790 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. The official website for Propy is propy.com.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Huobi and Liqui. It is not currently possible to purchase Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.