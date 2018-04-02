BidaskClub Lowers Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prospect Capital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.81.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,368.00, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.42. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.94 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Prospect Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 63,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $411,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,351,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,281,929. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Barry bought 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,139.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,413,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,689,635. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 954,870 shares of company stock worth $6,357,884. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 294,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 221,274 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,001 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 277.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 109,803 shares during the period. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

