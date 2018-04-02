Prospectors Gold Price Tops $0.0607 on Exchanges (PGL)

Prospectors Gold (CURRENCY:PGL) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Prospectors Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $0.00 worth of Prospectors Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prospectors Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000860 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Prospectors Gold has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00699770 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000491 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00168167 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030353 BTC.

Prospectors Gold Profile

Prospectors Gold’s total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,500,000 tokens. Prospectors Gold’s official Twitter account is @prospectorsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prospectors Gold’s official website is prospectors.io.

Prospectors Gold Token Trading

Prospectors Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Prospectors Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prospectors Gold must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prospectors Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

