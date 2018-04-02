Protean Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (PRN)

Protean (CURRENCY:PRN) traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Protean coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Protean has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $380.00 worth of Protean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Protean has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00696539 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000479 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00177376 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029068 BTC.

Protean Profile

Protean’s official website is www.proteania.com. Protean’s official Twitter account is @ProteaniaTech.

Protean Coin Trading

Protean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Protean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Protean must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Protean using one of the exchanges listed above.

