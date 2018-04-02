Prototanium (PR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.00

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Prototanium has a market cap of $211,328.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prototanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00015500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prototanium has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00276745 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000203 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Prototanium Profile

Prototanium (PR) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2015. Prototanium’s total supply is 196,571 coins. Prototanium’s official website is prototanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Prototanium

Prototanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Prototanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prototanium must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prototanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

