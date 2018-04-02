Provident Financial (PFG) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 550 ($7.60) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 950 ($13.13).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFG. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 483 ($6.67) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 870 ($12.02) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,264 ($17.46) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,278.92 ($17.67).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of PFG stock opened at GBX 681.60 ($9.42) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of GBX 426.60 ($5.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,284 ($45.37).

In other news, insider Ken Mullen sold 761 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £4,535.56 ($6,266.32).

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/provident-financial-pfg-downgraded-by-berenberg-bank.html.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc is a United Kingdom-based non-standard lender. The Company’s divisions include Vanquis Bank Limited (Vanquis Bank), Consumer Credit Division (CCD) and Moneybarn. Its segments include Vanquis Bank, CCD, Moneybarn and Central. The Company serves non-standard credit customers with a range of products from credit cards and car finance, to home credit and online unsecured, and guarantor loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.