Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Prudential Financial (PRU) Stock Price

Media stories about Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Prudential Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7623670242545 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.76. 1,044,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $43,698.10, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $97.88 and a 1 year high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo set a $122.00 price target on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In related news, SVP Barbara Koster sold 16,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $1,934,971.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,950.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $4,429,278.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

