Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Prudential Public (PUK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Public from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66,143.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Prudential Public has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $55.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.9068 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Public’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 246,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 159,039 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,476,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,036,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,651,000 after acquiring an additional 56,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 47,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

