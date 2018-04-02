Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 291,980 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 291,980 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.09% of Oracle worth $184,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 947.4% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 65.9% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $189,386.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

In related news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Vetr downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.33 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

