Publica (PBL) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.71 Million

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Publica has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $19,206.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Publica token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia and EtherDelta. Over the last seven days, Publica has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003263 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00694063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00177504 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00038232 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Publica Profile

Publica launched on November 22nd, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO. The official website for Publica is publica.io. Publica’s official message board is medium.com/publicaio. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Publica is a decentralized publishing platform that plans to connect authors and readers. The publica platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to create the largest publisher, in which readers can purchase (with READ tokens) access keys for the literary. The content will be stored in a decentralized immutable storage allowing the publisher to have zero inventory and at the same time provide an platform with a variety of literary accessible. “

Publica Token Trading

Publica can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Publica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Publica must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Publica using one of the exchanges listed above.

