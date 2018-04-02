PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7,557.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411,160 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.50% of PulteGroup worth $47,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 27.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 262,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Mizuho upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

NYSE:PHM opened at $29.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,447.85, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $35.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Patrick J. Oleary sold 8,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $260,570.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

