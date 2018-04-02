PVH (PVH) Given a $180.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo set a $180.00 price target on PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase set a $160.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.39.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $151.43 on Thursday. PVH has a 52 week low of $96.85 and a 52 week high of $157.96. The stock has a market cap of $11,649.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that PVH will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.89%.

In other news, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $445,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 891 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.34, for a total transaction of $131,279.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $900,086. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of PVH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PVH by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in PVH by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PVH (PVH) Given a $180.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/pvh-pvh-given-a-180-00-price-target-at-wells-fargo.html.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.