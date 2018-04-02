PVH (PVH) PT Raised to $178.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $158.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $160.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.39.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $151.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11,649.36, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. PVH has a 12-month low of $96.85 and a 12-month high of $157.96.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $323,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $445,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $900,086 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PVH by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PVH by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/pvh-pvh-pt-raised-to-178-00-at-credit-suisse-group.html.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.