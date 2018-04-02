Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Discovery Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Discovery in a report issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $21.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8,184.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $61,909.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,640 shares in the company, valued at $882,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 16,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $367,141.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,598.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $913,006. Corporate insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, formerly Discovery Communications, Inc, is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements.

