Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.41 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 348.78% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,460.38, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

