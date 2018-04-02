Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for GasLog Partners (GLOP) Boosted by Jefferies Group

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) – Analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GasLog Partners in a report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GLOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE GLOP) opened at $23.25 on Monday. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $953.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GasLog Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for GasLog Partners (GLOP) Boosted by Jefferies Group” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/q2-2018-eps-estimates-for-gaslog-partners-glop-boosted-by-jefferies-group-updated.html.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.